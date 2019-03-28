Letter to editor: Rockland Co. bans smoking in adult care homes

To the Editor,

Good news. Everyone’s hard work paid off. Rockland County Executive Ed Day has decided not to sign or veto the proposed Rockland County Local Law to ban smoking in adult care facilities. The proposed local law will take effect sixty days after it is filed with the office of New York State’s Secretary of State.

I suggested the proposed local law to Rockland County Legislator Harriet D. Cornell, and I advocated extensively for its enactment. My advocacy included my speaking at the Legislature’s public hearing.

I believe that all people, disabled and non-disabled, have a right to breathe clean, smoke-free unpolluted air.

Sincerely,

Edward Branca

Spring Valley Rest Home

Nanuet