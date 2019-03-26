BREAKING: County Exec Day Declares State of Emergency Related to Ongoing Measles Outbreak

Rockland County Executive Ed Day declares a county wide State of Emergency relating to the ongoing measles outbreak. Effective at midnight on Wednesday, March 27, anyone who is under 18 years of age and unvaccinated against the measles will be barred from public places until this declaration expires in 30 days or until they receive the MMR vaccination.

This declaration is given under New York State Executive Law § 24. Press Conference at 2:00 PM with County Executive Ed Day, Sheriff Louis Falco, County Attorney Thomas Humbach and local health, community and business leaders.

The measles outbreak in Rockland County has reached 151 confirmed cases since it broke out last October.

The outbreak is not limited to one community; however, it is affecting residents of Spring Valley, New Square and Monsey. Due to the county’s small geographic size, exposure to the measures may occur anywhere in the county as people travel for shopping, dining and other reasons.

The county recently warned that anyone who visited certain locations in Spring Valley and Monsey at specific times may have been exposed to measles. They include:

The Target store in the Spring Valley Marketplace between Sunday, March 10 at 8 a.m. and Monday, March 11 at 1 a.m., and Monday, March 11 at 8 a.m. to Tuesday, March 12 at 2 a.m.

All Fresh Supermarket at 19 Route 59 in Monsey on Tuesday, March 12 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Atrium Plaza, 401 Route 59 in Monsey on Tuesday, March 12 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Designer’s Spot, 401 Route 59 in Monsey, on Tuesday, March 12 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

TOR Bus Loop 2 Eastbound that traveled on Tuesday, March 12 between 3:55 p.m. and 6:06 p.m. from the Atrium Plaza in Monroe

International Taxi that drove near 5 Twin Avenue in Spring Valley to near the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Monsey Boulevard on Wednesday, March 13 between 3:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself and the community is to remain up-to-date with your measles vaccination. They said high community vaccination rates help protect people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions.

REPUBLISHED FROM ROCKLAND REPORT & MIDHUDSONNEWS