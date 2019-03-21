ShopRite of West Nyack April Culinary Workshops

April 4th “Pairing Herbs & Spices”

April 12th “Color Your Palate” Children’s Workshop

Take the intimidation out of seasoning foods by learning how the perfect blends of herbs and spices can enhance your meals at Inserra ShopRite of West Nyack’s April Culinary Workshop. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a master of the culinary arts, our Culinary Workshop is the perfect place to learn new skills, share a fun filled evening with friends and enjoy a delicious full course meal. The classes are hosted by our professional chefs and registered dietitians. Each session is fully hands-on, completely delicious, and always fun and lively. And our classes aren’t just for adults!

To reserve your place for the culinary workshops stop by the customer service desk. Prices are $20 per person; children’s workshop are $20 for first child, $10 for any additional children in the same family.

If you have questions about the workshop or to schedule a personal nutrition consultation, please contact our West Nyack Dietitian Lauren Bladek, RD at lauren.bladek@wakefern.com

Adults Workshop “Pairing Herbs & Spices” Menu:

Broiled Chimichurri Portobello Steaks

Cauliflower Tikka Masala

Peach-Basil Crisp with Mascarpone

Children’s Workshop “Color Your Palate” Menu:

Greek Shrimp Skewers with Feta Vinaigrette

Rainbow Ribbon Salad

Tropical Coconut Pudding

Class Sizes are limited so register today.

WHEN: ADULT Workshop: April 4th, 2019 6pm to 8pm

CHILDREN Workshop: April 12th, 2019 5pm to 7pm

WHERE: ShopRite of West Nyack

243 East Route 59

West Nyack, NY 10994

CONTACT: For additional information please contact: