PIERMONT PUBLIC LIBRARY WELCOMES NEW LIBRARY DIRECTOR

The Board of Trustees of the Dennis P. McHugh Piermont Public Library has announced the appointment of Kristine Palacios as the new library director.

Palacios served most recently as the director of the Willington Public Library in Willington, Connecticut. She has worked at Willington for the past four years. Palacios holds a Master of Library and Information Science from Wayne State University.

“We are truly delighted to welcome Ms. Palacios to our library family,” Judith Epstein, president of the Piermont Public Library Board of Trustees, said. “She brings with her valued experience from her previous role as library director in Connecticut as well as an enthusiasm to further the Dennis P. McHugh Piermont Public Library’s role in the entire community.”

Prior to serving as director of the Willington Library, Palacios was assistant director at the library. Previously she was library assistant at Richmond Memorial Library in Marlborough, Connecticut. Palacios holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Connecticut. She also has professional librarian certificates from the states of New York and New Jersey.

She is currently a resident of Vernon, Connecticut, but plans to relocate to the Piermont area. She will begin as library director on March 25, 2019.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Piedmont Library,” Palacios said. “I look forward to meeting all of the library’s patron’s and community members; although I have only just begun, I can already see that there is something special about this town, its people, and its library and I am so excited to be a part of that.”

The library will roll out the welcome mat for Kristine at a “Meet-and-Greet” reception at the library on Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.