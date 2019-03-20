Massachusetts man arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on the Thruway

On March 20, 2019, at approximately 1:20 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Clarkstown for a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing the driver, probable cause to search the vehicle was established. The driver, Joaopedro Deoliveirasantos, 21, of Revere, MA, was found to be in possession of approximately 7.9 grams of concentrated marijuana and 14 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms. He was arrested, transported, and processed at SP Tarrytown where he was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance fourth degree (hallucinogenic substance); a Class C felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance seventh degree; a Class A misdemeanor

Vehicle and Traffic violations

Deoliveirasantos was arraigned before the Town of Clarkstown Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or bond. A return court date of March 25, 2019 has been set.