Clarkstown PD Community Policing Initiative Focused on Fighting Scams

FROM CPD

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Town of Clarkstown is just like the rest of the country when it comes to its residents falling victim to scams and fraudulent activity.

More often than not, the victims of these scams are the elderly. Local police are trying to combat this ever increasing crime spree,where victims have lost tens of thousands of dollars.

On Wednesday morning, the Clarkstown Community Policing Unit went to stores in the town that sell gift cards and Green Dot Money Pak cards. Stores like CVS, Walgreens, 7-Eleven and Rite-Aid are stores that have been used by victims to purchase the gift cards needed to pay off scams.

Community officers Kennedy and Valerio went to these stores to request that store employees be vigilant when someone attempts to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards. Clarkstown officers also posted reminders to potential victims that if they are buying these cards because of a potential scam to please call 911.

CPD asks store employees to be the eyes and ears of the police to prevent some of these scams.