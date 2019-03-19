BOCES student allegedly stabs classmate with scissors

A student at Rockland BOCES allegedly stabbed a classmate with scissor Tuesday morning, according to Clarkstown PD.

Police said that at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday morning officers responded to a call of a reported assault at Rockland BOCES, 65 Parrott Rd. in West Nyack. The investigation determined that the 16-year-old male victim and the 17-year-old male suspect had an argument after exiting the school bus.

The suspect allegedly proceeded removed a pair of scissors from his pocket and stabbed the victim once in the right shoulder area. The injury was non-life threatening and the victim was transported by ambulance to Nyack Hospital for medical treatment.

The School Resource Officer assigned to BOCES interviewed the victim and suspect, who were still both on scene. The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for processing. The suspect’s identity will not be released due to his age and potential juvenile offender status that will be determined by a judge. He was charged with second degree assault (felony), second degree menacing (felony) and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The Clarkstown Police Department has been working with Rockland BOCES school administrators to ensure notifications were made to the parents of all involved. The initial investigation indicates that the incident was confined to the two students and the safety of other children and staff was not jeopardized.

The suspect will be arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court at a later time.