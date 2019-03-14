Nanuet Business Launches Free Meditation Mondays

Beth Blecker, RFC, Named to Investment News Women Adviser Summit Board

[NANUET, NY] Eastern Planning Inc., (www.easternplanning.com) is pleased to dedicate the first Monday of each month for Meditation Monday. Starting Mon., Mar. 4, the half-hour yoga and meditation class will begin at 8:30 a.m. It will be preceded by a financial-health question-and-answer session and conclude with a continental breakfast. The yoga sessions will also be on Facebook Live. Participation is free but as space is limited participants should call to reserve a space: 845-627-8300 / donna@easternplanning.com.

“Yoga and meditation sessions demonstrate Eastern Planning’s commitment to putting our minds, bodies and finances in harmony for maximum benefit,” says Beth Blecker, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eastern Planning, Inc.

Separately, Blecker has been named to the Women Adviser Summit Board, a six-city event dedicated to helping women financial advisers maintain and grow their practices.

Eastern Planning is located at: 25 Smith St., Suite 304, Nanuet. It also publishes The Eastern Planning Quarterly, a personal-finance newsletter. For a free copy please contact: 845-627-8300 / donna@easternplanning.com. END