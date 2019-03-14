Identity Theft Arrest in Nanuet

On March 8, 2019 at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Clarkstown Police Department responded to a report of possible fraud at The Sprint Store, located at 40 Rockland Plaza in Nanuet, NY. Patrol officers responded and interviewed the 29-year-old male employee who told officers that a female suspect was attempting to access a Sprint cellphone account to purchase 2 iphones for a total of $2,199.

Officers were able to verify that the primary account holder of the cell phone had no idea who the suspect was and had never given permission for her to be on the account. It is still unknown how the suspect was able to get on the account. The investigation will continue on this matter. The suspect, Sara Francisca Amaro, 24, of Astoria, NY, was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing.

She was charged with identity theft 1st (felony), identity theft 2nd (felony) and attempted grand larceny 4th (felony). She was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court. Bail was set at $5,000 and transported to the Rockland County Jail. Amaro is due to return to court on March 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.