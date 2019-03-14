HOMETOWN HAPPENINGS: New Landscaping Licensing Law Will Keep Clarkstown’s Streets Safe 

By Supervisor George Hoehmann

We can almost taste spring in the air. With longer days of daylight and warmer weather here and there. Even though the snow hasn’t all melted, our Highway Department is preparing to start the annual yard waste pick up program. Every year during yard waste and loose leaf pick up season, my office receives many complaints from residents about debris left in the streets causing a safety hazard all throughout the town.

The Town Code states that leaves, yard waste, and debris are not permitted in the street, at intersections, school bus stops, near fire hydrants, and over storm drains. We will be strictly enforcing this law.

In addition, several months ago the Town enacted a new Landscaper’s Licensing Law. The purpose of the law is to ensure that landscapers remain committed to keeping our streets safe by keeping them clear of leaves, twigs and other types of yard waste. This law requires all landscaping businesses to register with the Town for a licensing fee of $10 and to display registration stickers on all vehicles and trailers. Applications can be found on the Town website at landscaping.clarkstown.org [1]. Details of the Landscaper Licensing Law can also be viewed on the Town website at landscaping.clarkstown.org [1] We all know how dangerous it can be with piles of yard waste and leaves half way into our streets. Not only does it cause unsafe driving conditions, it is not safe for children waiting at bus stops, residents walking their dogs an other pedestrians.

We have to work together to keep out streets clear. You and or your landscaper must place your yard waste and leaves at the edge of your property–NOT in the street–or arrange for it to be removed. Together we can keep the roads in Clarkstown safe!