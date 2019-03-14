Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes MaryBeth O’Hara

PRESS RELEASE

Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty on March 8 announced that MaryBeth O’Hara has joined the luxury brokerage firm as an associate broker.

Prior to joining Ellis Sotheby’s, O’Hara managed a real estate office in Orange County, New York, coaching and training agents. She has been in the real estate business for 25 years, specializing in New York City and the Hudson Valley.

O’Hara represents a range of homes and price points, having sold luxury residential real estate, co-ops, condos, notable historic homes, classic townhouses in Manhattan and one-of-a-kind Hudson Valley homes.

“MaryBeth takes pride in doing her very best to represent each client, and no property is too big or too small,” said Nancy Bashian Bunin, Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty director of business development. “She is a polished negotiator, always looking for the most strategic approach to each deal and always respecting her clients’ privacy and individual needs.”

O’Hara, who has a keen eye for interior design and decorating, recently purchased a mid-century home in Sarasota, Florida. In the process, she has become very knowledgeable about the Sarasota real estate market and can guide and refer anyone interested in learning more.

“I am proud to be affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty and look forward to sharing my experiences and passion for real estate to serve my clients, regardless of their price point,” said O’Hara. “Luxury real estate is less about price and more about delivering attentive service, innovative technology and personalized experiences.”

O’Hara is an avid and longtime supporter of The Lower Eastside Girls Club in New York City and member of the American Irish Society, Classical Choral Society, Sarasota Architectural Foundation and the Marie Selby Botanical Garden.

She is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors and its multiple listing service.

O’Hara resides in the Hudson Valley.