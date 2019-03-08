Many TOR bus drivers on wildcat strike today; county executive expects system to return to normal by Monday

Dozens of TOR Rockland bus drivers have gone on wildcat strike, causing interruption of public transportation in the county. The drivers’ action has not been sanctioned by their local union, thus the term ‘wildcat’ is applied.

They are demanding better pay and benefits from Transdev, the company that administers Rockland County’s bus routes.

How long can Rocklanders expect delays?

County Executive Ed Day said the county expects Transdev to have the busses running on their regular schedules by Monday.

Day said, “The County of Rockland is aware that some TOR bus drivers are currently striking. Due to this action TOR bus service has been experiencing significant delays on all routes which will likely continue throughout the day. Our contractor for this service, Transdev, has been participating in ongoing negotiations with the bus drivers union. We cannot comment further on the negotiations or the actions of the drivers. That aside, it is my full expectation that Transdev be ready for any eventuality come Monday morning to ensure that full TOR bus service is in place. Anything short of that is unacceptable.”

Transdev assumed responsibility of the TOR route last year, taking over for Brega Transport Co. in Valley Cottage. Former CEO of the company Richard Brega was convicted of felony corruption and illegal campaign finance donations last year.