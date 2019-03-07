SUEZ hosts SIREN Benefit Softball Tournament

SUEZ presented a check today for $8,500 to the Fire Training Foundation to purchase fire-fighting equipment for Rockland’s volunteer fire departments. The funds were raised at the SUEZ SIREN Benefit Softball Tournament in October. Pictured (l to r) are Chris Graziano, SUEZ VP/GM, Chris Kear, Rockland’s Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Chris Jensen, Fire Training Foundation board member and Bill Madden, Director of External Affairs. The Gold sponsors of the event were Mr. Landscape, O’Sullivan Tree Care and Recycling, Roberge Electric and Sigelock Systems. Silver sponsors were Allied All-City Plumbing, All-Bright Electric, Arrow Tree Service, Buck-Seifert-Jost, FranRock Auto, HDR, J. Fletcher Creamer, New York Leak Detection and Shilale Architects