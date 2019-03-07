Seventh Annual Freedom Award Presented

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

PRESS RELEASE

Deputy County Executive Guillermo Rosa and the County’s Veterans Service Agency Director Susan Branam presented Congers resident Angela Woods with the seventh annual Rockland County Freedom Award for her outstanding service to our nation during her 27 years of service in the United States Army. The award presentation took place at the New City Library on March 5, 2019, at 6 p.m.

“For almost 28 years, Colonel Angela Woods has served in the United States Army in a wide variety of positions both on active duty and in the reserves,” said Deputy County Executive Rosa. “While her assignments are varied and extensive, her service is best described as a life-long quest to create exceptional teams, coach, teach and improve operational processes. Her service in the military is extensive and her awards are numerous and well deserved. Most notable was her service in Iraq as part of the Multi-National Security Transition command where she was embedded with the Iraqi Army and worked directly with the Iraqi Army Surgeon General.”

Angela Woods was born in Montana in 1969. She attended Montana State University and California State University-Northridge, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She studied Pre-Med at Fordham University and earned her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Marist College in 2014.

Colonel Woods started her military career in the UCLA Army ROTC program in 1988 and was commissioned on active duty in June 1991 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Medical Service Corps. After completing the Medical Service Corps Officer Basic Course and Combat Casualty Care Course at Fort Sam Houston, TX, she was assigned as the Executive Officer of the 31st Combat Support Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany.

She is currently Chief of the Health Services Support Team for the 7301st Medical Training Support Battalion at Joint Base McGuire-Dix in Lakehurst, NJ. Colonel Woods coaches, teaches and evaluates medical units that are scheduled to respond to catastrophic events including natural disasters and attacks from foreign enemies or terrorists that could potentially occur within the United States.

One of her most recent training events was critical for validating a proof of concept for the joint military support to domestic “911” centers including providing communication support, evacuation resources and operationalizing field hospitals and surgical capabilities in major metropolitan cities that may be compromised by a nuclear weapons attack.

Her military awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Superior Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Expert Field Medical Badge, and Recruiter Badge.

Colonel Woods service goes far beyond her duties in the military. In her civilian life, she is the Chief Administrative Officer of “Access: Supports for Living” located in Middletown, NY. Access offers more than 30 different programs throughout the Hudson Valley to help people with disabilities and their families. Including: behavioral health counseling, housing for homeless veterans, drug and alcohol rehab programs, and 24/7 residential care for people with disabilities. Access also employs people with disabilities at their manufacturing plant and service sites.

“For these efforts, her personal sacrifices and her outstanding support to the military both on and off duty, it is with great pride that I present this year’s Freedom Award to Congers resident Colonel Angela Woods,” concluded Deputy County Executive Rosa.