RCC Hosts Fundraisers for Feeding Ministry, Ailing Boy

PRESS RELEASE

Rockland Community College is holding a pair of fundraisers in early March to benefit a local feeding ministry and a boy with a rare neuromuscular disorder. The Empty Bowls Fundraiser is Tuesday, March 5, followed by the Action for Jackson Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, March 7. Both events are open to the public.

Empty Bowls Fundraiser

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Noon – 2:30 pm

Cultural Arts Center, Atrium

Purchase bowls of homemade soup in glazed pottery bowls handmade by RCC Art students. The soup is prepared by RCC Hospitality students. Proceeds benefit the feeding ministries of Christ Church of Ramapo in Suffern, N.Y. Christ Church prepares meals seven days a week to feed those who are hungry, with no restrictions and no questions asked. The food is obtained through donations by many benefactors in the community.

The event is sponsored by the RCC Art and Hospitality departments, with volunteer assistance from the Hospitality and Nutrition Club; Wendy Gordon, department chair, Hospitality and Tourism; and the Art Club.

Action for Jackson Volleyball Tournament

Thursday, March 7

4 – 6 pm

RCC Fieldhouse

Be “Jackson Strong” and support the tournament, proceeds of which assist Jackson Burns, a 3-year-old from Wappingers Falls, N.Y., who was born with several medical conditions, including a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder called Nemaline Myopathy. The disorder causes muscle weakness, hypoventilation, swallowing dysfunction, and impaired speech. Jackson has had various medical procedures, including a tracheostomy, and has struggled to stay strong and healthy but demonstrates a resiliency to overcome his serious health issues. Jackson’s mother, Danielle Digiacomo Burns, is a 2007 RCC graduate.

The per-person entry fee for the volleyball tournament is $10, for both players and spectators. Teams can have 6 to 12 players. The event includes pizza, games and a DJ. Sneakers are mandatory, and athletic attire is recommended. Participation is at your own risk. For more information please email Erik Ellingsen at eellings@sunyrockland.edu or Diana Carey at dcarey@sunryockland.edu.

Visit Jackson’s Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/be-jackson-strong