Nunsense II – The second coming” opens later this month at Dominican College

Students at Dominican College will perform “Nunsense II – The second coming,” later this month at the college. The show opens Friday & Saturday, March 29 & 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Dominic’s School located on Western Highway in Blauvelt. Phone reservations can be made by calling 845 – 848 – 4081 or by email: james.filippelli@dc.edu Reserved seats are $5 for students (children 12) and $10 for adults.

“Nunsense II” was described by the Indianapolis News as “funnier than ever – a totally entertaining piece of theater.” “Nunsense II” takes place six weeks after the sisters have staged their first benefit. The holy ladies are back to present a “thank-you” show for all those who supported them in the past.

But now, they’re a bit slicker, having been “bitten by the theater bug.” Things get off to a rousing start as the sisters sing “Nunsense, the Magic Word,” and before long, chaos erupts. Two Franciscan monks come to claim Sister Mary Amnesia (who has won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes) as one of their own.

At the same time the nuns hear that a talent scout is in the audience. From the riotous bingo game run by Sister Amnesia to the hilarious duet, “What Would Elvis Do?” to the rousing finale, “There’s Only One Way to End Your Prayers and That’s to Say Amen!” this show will have you rolling in the aisles.

The musical features a cast of 16 students (four are alumni of the college). The cast features the five principle Sisters of Hoboken – Jillian Pianghi as Reverend Mother Mary Regina, Christine Ditzel, as Sister Mary Hubert, Shelley Maxi as the streetwise nun from Brooklyn – Sister Robert Ann, Adriana Shaw as sister Mary Paul (Amnesia), and Danielle Gulston as Sister Mary Leo, the novice who wants to be a ballerina.

Additionally, 11 cast members play sisters, brothers, or priests. The ensemble/chorus includes Jaylen Cruz, Aaron Hassan, Rebecca Washburn, Amber Borgersen, Bailey Dominick, Abigail Dougherty, John Baptiste, Alexander Yang, Justin Genardi, Dashelle Disna, and Lowell Pierrette.

Musical direction is by James Quaranto, and choreography by Melissa (DiPinto) Lucido, who is also an alumna of the college.

Celebrate spring with hilarious laughs and catchy tunes. Order your tickets today.