New Program to Assist Rockland County Students with Disabilities

(Suffern, NY) — Rockland Community College and College Steps announces a partnership to enhance the college experience for students living with disabilities, including but not limited to Autism Spectrum Disorders, Learning Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities. The partnership, beginning Fall 2019, aligns with the College’s mission to promote understanding by offering a variety of academic and social experiences, as well as their commitment to building greater access, opportunity and equity.

Rockland Community College joins a dozen postsecondary institutions partnering with College Steps, a nonprofit with operations stretching from Vermont to Virginia, which supports young adults living with social, communication, or learning challenges via an individualized, peer-based model. It serves both high school transition students interested in a college-primer experience prior to graduation, as well as students already enrolled in college. Their primary goal is to prepare students for meaningful careers and autonomy after graduation, placing strong emphasis on self-advocacy, social competencies and independent living skills.

“We are very excited to be working with RCC and the surrounding high schools in Rockland County,” noted Lauren Merritt, College Step’s Co-Founder. “Our efforts complement their existing work and attract additional talented students.”

Prospective students, guardians and school district personnel interested in this initiative, are invited to attend an free information session March 12th, 2019 to learn about specific services, including the individualized support model, admissions process and associated costs.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 12th at 12:00 PM

WHERE: Rockland Community College

Building 3 (Student Union)—Room 3214 (2nd floor)*

REGISTER: March Information Session at RCC

PARKING: Please park in any open lot except Staff Parking, which is restricted*.

* Campus Map

College Steps is a vendor of ACESS-VR and can also provide support for self-directed families.