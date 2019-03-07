Julie Sadowski Joins RCF as Executive Director

Rockland Community Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Sadowski, as the organization’s Executive Director. Ms. Sadowski joins RCF with over 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector with a strong focus on development, marketing and outreach. Her tenure within the Rockland County nonprofit community is strong, with past leadership roles at the Rockland County Office for the Aging, Center for Safety & Change and The Hudson Valley Children’s Museum. In addition, she is Co-Facilitator for the Western Ramapo Collaborative and a proud graduate of Leadership Rockland (class of 2001).

“Our Board looks forward to working closely with Julie in her mission to build funds and assets to ensure a strong and thriving community foundation that will support the many charitable needs of our county,” says RCF Board President Emily Dominguez.

Julie’s primary responsibilities will be to develop additional funding opportunities for RCF, with a focus on engaging and educating the community on the important value of RCF’s mission and vision. “I am honored and thrilled to be entrusted with the leadership of this dynamic community foundation,” states Sadowski. She resides in Suffern NY (with her husband John) where she has lived most of her life.