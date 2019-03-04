Stony Point Crime Report – March 4, 2019

Arrest: Female; Prentice, Kristen; Age 35, of West Main Street, Stony Point, NY Charges: Criminal Mischief

On March 2, 2019 at approximately 11 a.m., while on routine patrol, an officer was stopped by a passing motorist who saw a female knocking out the windows of a van in front of a home on West Main Street in Stony Point. Upon arriving at the home, the officer observed the defendant in front of the home with her hand bleeding. Investigation found that the defendant, during a domestic argument, broke the windows of her boyfriend’s van using a power tool as a weapon.. The Defendant was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Mischief. She was arraigned and released on $250 bail with an appearance ticket to return to Stony Point Justice Court on March 19, 2019.

MARCH 3, 2019:

Arrest: Male; Hewitt, Anthony; Age 50, of Bayview Drive, Stony Point, NY Charge: AggravatedDWI

On March 3, 2019 at 9:45 p.m., an officer responded to a call of a one vehicle accident into a guardrail on Reservoir Road in Stony Point. During the investigation, the Defendant admitted to consuming alcohol and had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. The defendant blew a Breathalyzer over the legal limit over .08 BAC and over .018 which raises the charge to Aggravated DWI. The Defendant was arrested, processed and released with an appearance ticket to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on March 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.