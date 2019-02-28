Weapons Charges & Endangering the Welfare of a Child

The morning of February 25 at approximately 6:30 am, the Ramapo Police Department assisted the ATF with a search warrant of a residence in the Village of Airmont. As a result of the search, a firearm and an amount of heroin were located inside the household. A 41-year-old female was arrested for various weapon charges and a 21 year old female and 24-year-old male were charged with drug possession. A juvenile was also present in the household and all 3 parties were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. A referral to Child Protective Services was also initiated.