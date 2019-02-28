Rockland County man arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. over three times the legal limit following a motor vehicle accident

On February 21, 2019, at approximately 4:43 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a two car motor vehicle accident on I-87.  It was reported that a Toyota Camry was struck from behind by a Honda Odyssey.  The driver of the Honda, James E. Gronwoldt, 57, of Valley Cottage, NY, was found to be intoxicated.  He was transported and processed at SP Tarrytown where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.26%. Gronwoldt was subsequently charged with:

  • Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; an Unclassified Misdemeanor
  • Vehicle and Traffic Violations

Gronwoldt was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Village of South Nyack Court on March 4, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.

No one was injured as a result of the accident.

