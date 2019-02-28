Montefiore Nyack Hospital Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Michael Novak, MSM, MBA, FACHE, has been appointed Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Montefiore Nyack Hospital. In this role he will provide leadership for all Hospital Staff, with particular emphasis on Information Technology and Support Services.

Mike joins the Hospital from St. Mary’s Health System, part of Trinity Health, where he spent several years as the Vice President of Administration and Chief Operating Officer. He was responsible for oversight of all operating departments at this facility and 22 ambulatory sites of care in the Waterbury, Connecticut region.

“We are very pleased to have Mike join our leadership team as his extensive experience in hospital planning, revenue, safety, quality and employee performance will serve our organization well,” said Mark Geller, MD, president and CEO Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

Mike holds a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Management from Albertus Magnus College, a Bachelor of Science, Biology from Boston University and is a Six-Sigma Green Belt.