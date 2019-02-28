Fieldstone Student Takes First Prize in North Rockland Lions Club “Peace Poster Contest”

At their most recent meeting, the North Rockland Lions Club recognized Jada Rock from Thiells who is the Club’s 2018/2019 Peace Poster contest Winner. Jada is a 7th grade Student at Fieldstone Middle School in Thiells. Jada received a Check for $100.00, a Trophy and a Certificate for her first place win.

Second place winner, Karina Jarrin, of Haverstraw and third place winner Katja Fodor of Tompkins Cove were also honored with their families. Each received a check and an Award Certificate along with a Trophy recognizing their accomplishments.

Peace Poster Chair Lion Roswitha Wallburg and Lion President Jack Ciaramella congratulated the Students and presented the Awards. The theme of the 2018-2019 contest was “Kindness Matters.”

The North Rockland Lions Club thanked Art Teacher Ms. Tania Riccoboni from Fieldstone and the North Rockland Central School District for their continued support of the Peace Poster program.

Peace Poster Chair Roswitha Wallburg announced that the North Rockland Lions Club will again sponsor the contest in 2019-2020 and the theme will be “Journey of Peace.” More information about the Peace Poster Contest and the Lions can be found at www.lionsclubs.org.