ELEVEN CHARGED WITH OPERATING MAJOR HEROIN TRAFFICKING RING IN ROCKLAND COUNTY

Conducted Transactions in Residential Neighborhoods; Thousands of Dollars, Over Three Pounds of Narcotics Recovered

Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece, joined by Town of Haverstraw Police Chief Peter Murphy and Rockland County Executive Ed Day, today announced that eleven individuals have been variously charged in separate indictments with criminal sale of a controlled substance, conspiracy and other crimes for their alleged roles in a large-scale heroin trafficking operation based in the Town of Haverstraw.

District Attorney Gilleece said, “The indictments describe a tightly-knit narcotics ring operating from private homes in Haverstraw and West Haverstraw that catered almost exclusively to drug buyers in Rockland County. The criminals who push this deadly poison in our neighborhoods – motivated only by profit – devastate our community and feed the disease of addiction, which has touched all of us. My office will continue to aggressively track down those who make it their business to traffic in drugs in Rockland County.”

“I applaud the efforts of the District Attorney’s Office, the Town of Haverstraw Police Department and the County Drug Task Force in getting these dangerous drugs off the streets of our communities. Their efforts are a critical part of the comprehensive approach we are taking here in Rockland to combat this epidemic. We will continue to approach this problem from every angle and will not allow those who caused it to escape justice,” said County Executive Day.

The investigation dubbed “Operation True Lady” began in June 2018 when detectives assigned to the Rockland County Drug Task Force received information regarding a sweeping heroin network allegedly led by Santos Alvarado (DOB 07/18/76) of 91 Blauvelt Avenue, West Haverstraw, New York.

Detectives quickly developed information that led to Alvarado’s customers, source of supply and methods of distribution. It was soon determined that the defendant was using his home as a base of operations, from which he allegedly sold heroin to customers.

Two of Alvarado’s suppliers were identified as Ramon Dejesus (DOB 11/10/64) of 52 Westside Avenue, Unit #2, Haverstraw, New York and Ernest Camacho (DOB 08/05/77) of 203 Route 9W, Haverstraw, New York. Both Dejesus and Camacho also allegedly utilized their Haverstraw homes as their respective bases of operations.

Dejesus’ and Camacho’s source of supply was identified as Elio Duarte (DOB 01/05/59) of 7 Wargo Court, West Haverstraw, New York. It was determined that Duarte utilized both public transit and private transportation to travel to the homes of Dejesus and Camacho to re-supply the two with heroin.

On December 14, 2018, Duarte was arrested in a vehicle stop in Haverstraw, along with his wife Jeanette Toribio (DOB 11/14/63) of the Dominican Republic and daughter Yanery Martinez (DOB 9/12/83) of 486 East 29th Street, Paterson, New Jersey. All three were occupants in Martinez’ Toyota Highlander, in which the Rockland County Drug Task Force and Haverstraw Police recovered over three pounds of heroin.

Detectives also recovered an additional 2 1/2 kilograms of heroin, $23,210 in cash and other drug paraphernalia. The ring allegedly sold several “brands” of heroin, including “True Religion,” “Sexy Lady,” and “Pitbull.”

Besides ringleader Alvarado, other customers of Dejesus and Camacho who re-sold heroin were identified as Pedro Lopez, Alan Jones, Jerry Ramirez, Brian Moore and Jose Candelario. [See addendum for the full list of defendants and related charges.]

The defendants – who range in age from 23 to 60 – are variously charged with first, second- and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, first, second and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree conspiracy and related counts. The top count in the indictment carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in state prison.

The investigation was conducted by the Haverstraw Police Department, the FBI and the Rockland County Drug Task Force.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Dugandzic.

Santos Alvarado – DOB: 7/18/1976 of 91 Blauvelt Ave., West Haverstraw, NY

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (3 counts)

Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance 3rd (3 counts)

Conspiracy 4th (2 counts)

Ramon DeJesus – DOB: 11/10/1964 of 52 Westside Ave. #2, Haverstraw, NY

Attempted Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (1 count)

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (6 counts)

Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance 3rd (6 counts)

Conspiracy 4th (2 counts)

Ernest Camacho – DOB: 8/5/1977 of 203 Route 9W, Haverstraw, NY

Attempted Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (1 count)

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (3 counts)

Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance 3rd (3 counts)

Conspiracy 4th (2 counts)

Elio Duarte – DOB: 1/5/1959 of 7 Wargo Court, West Haverstraw, NY

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (1 count)

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (1 count)

Conspiracy 4th (2 counts)

Pedro Lopez – DOB: 10/8/1974 of 52 Coolidge St, West Haverstraw, NY

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (5 counts)

Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance 3rd (5 counts)

Conspiracy 4th (2 counts)

Alan Jones – DOB: 4/1/1995 of 52 Coolidge St., West Haverstraw, NY

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (2 counts)

Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance 3rd (2 counts)

Jerry Ramirez – DOB: 1/2/1970 of 63 Village Mill, Haverstraw, NY

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (2 counts)

Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance 3rd (2 counts)

Brian Moore – DOB: 8/31/1984 of 13 Westside Ave., Haverstraw, NY

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (2 counts)

Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance 3rd (2 counts)

Jose Candelario – DOB: 6/10/1958 of 15 Norris St., Garnerville, NY

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (4 counts)

Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance 3rd (4 counts)

Yanery Martinez – DOB: 9/12/1983 of 486 E. 29th St., Paterson, NJ

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (1 count)

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (1 count)

Jeannette Toribio – DOB: 11/14/1963 of the Dominican Republic

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (1 count)

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (1 count)