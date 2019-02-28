Driving While Intoxicated

On Friday February 23, 2019 at approximately 10:30 PM, the Clarkstown Police Department responded to an erratic driver on Germonds Rd in New City. The responding officer observed the reported vehicle and conducted a car stop on Rt. 304. The driver, Hung Huynh, 51, of Jersey City, NJ, was interviewed and appeared to be intoxicated. Huynh was given field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was placed under arrest and transported to Clarkstown Police Headquarters. He was charged with DWI (felony) due to a prior conviction within 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operator 1st (felony) and use of a rental car without interlock device (misdemeanor). Huynh was court mandated to operate a motor vehicle with an interlock device stemming from his previous DWI conviction. He was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court. Bail was set at $5,000. Huynh was transported to Rockland County Jail and will return to court on February 25, 2019 at 1:30 PM.