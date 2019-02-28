Daniel Sanchez graduates basic training

Connect on Linked in

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel E. Sanchez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Sanchez is the son of Miguel and Belinda Sanchez of Haverstraw, N.Y.

He is a 2007 graduate of North Rockland High School, Thiells, N.Y.