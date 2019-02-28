Ash Wednesday Service at Saint John’s in the Wilderness Episcopal Church

PRESS RELEASE

On Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 6 p.m., Saint John’s Church in the Wilderness Episcopal Church will be hosting our annual Ash Wednesday service. Located at 100 St. Johns Road, Stony Point NY 10980. The service will take place in our 19th century church and will include traditional hymns, beautiful scenery, and of course the placing of the ashes. All are welcome. If you have any questions regarding this service please call 8457860366 or email stjohnschurchinthewilderness@gmail.com

Saint Johns was formed by Margaret Zimmerman, who purchased the 250 acre plot that St. Johns now stands on as a memorial to her late husband, who passed away in their honeymoon. On June 23, 1880, the cornerstone was laid, and the church officially named for its patron saint “St. John The Evangelist” under the auspices of the Rev. Henry C. Potter, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. Timely religious sentimental articles were sealed within the cornerstone. Encased in the granite are: three coins to mark the year, Wayne’s Centennial Medal, a copy of the Centennial Bible, a church hymnal, “The Churchman” of June 19, 1880, a New York Herald of June 23, 1880, a report of the House of the Good Shepherd, the Rockland County Messenger of June 10, 1880, a photographic likeness of the “Founder” and her late husband. Lastly, a silver plate was placed on top with the inscription “To the glory of God, and in memory of John Edward Zimmerman, this church of St. John the Evangelist is erected by his wife Margaret Elizabeth Zimmerman, nee Furniss. Cornerstone laid June 23, 1880.” A visit to St. John’s is a walk through another place in time.

Saint Johns in the Wilderness Episcopal Church is located at 100 St. Johns Road, Stony Point NY. We have regular services every Sunday at 12:30 PM. All are welcome. Visit www.stjohnsinthewilderness.com or call 845-786-0366 for information on other events, membership and services.