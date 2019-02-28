Antin, Ehrlich and Epstein Law Firm: Serving Rockland County and New York City

BY JOE KUHN

The law offices of Antin, Ehrlich and Epstein are offering experienced, personalized, legal counsel to the people of Rockland County and New York City. Operating for over 30 years and specializing in personal injury and negligence suits, the firm has handled a wide variety of cases and helped countless New Yorkers seek damages for motor vehicle injuries, medical negligences, labor law violations, “and similar offenses to the rules of society.”

Antin, Ehrlich, and Epstein have spent decades building their practice and have represented an impressive range of cliental. The firm helped window-washer Alcides Moreno settle a multimillion-dollar suit against a scaffolding company after one of their rigs failed and sent Moreno and his brother plummeting 47 stories to the ground.

They helped a Spring Valley construction worker sue the Tappan Zee constructors after he slipped and injured himself while working on the new bridge.

They have even assisted a Rockland resident in suing the installers of her granite countertop when some stone broke off of it when she stood on it to clean her celling.

Their most recent case involves a young man suing his catholic middle school for sexual misconduct. Antin, Ehrlich, and Epstein are prepared to help clients receive their just compensation for any sort of abuse.

The founding partners of Antin, Ehrlich, and Epstein have been working together for over 40 years; all three attended SUNY Buffalo as both undergraduate and law students, and had a shared dream of establishing their own practice. The firm now employs seven lawyers, all of them dedicated to offering personalized service; Antin, Ehrlich, and Epstein guarantee that all of their clients will receive one-on-one attention from an experienced and dedicated attorney. The firm has offices on 49 West 37th Street and in White Plains. They offer a free initial consultation and “never collect attorney’s fees unless [they] are able to obtain the compensation you deserve.”