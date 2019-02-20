Nanuet Man Inducted Into White Castle’s “Cravers Hall of Fame”

For 57 years, Peter Bevilacqua quenched his birthday Cravings with White Castle sliders

Nanuet, NY – After tasting his first slider at the age of five, Peter Bevilacqua turned his love of White Castle into a tradition. For 57 years, he celebrated his birthday at a Castle in New York, where he developed a family-like relationship with the restaurant’s team members. Bevilacqua recently passed away but his never-ending love of sliders and deep roots at the Nanuet White Castle have landed him in the Cravers Hall of Fame.

Bevilacqua was formally inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame on Feb. 19 at a special White Castle ceremony in the restaurant chain’s hometown of Columbus, OH. As one of 12 “Cravers” from across the country to be included in the 2018 class, he was recognized for a lifetime of traditions at White Castle and for always providing a friendly face to team members.

“I am writing this letter for my friend, Peter Bevilacqua,” his friend Thomas Lombardi wrote in his submission to honor Peter. “He began eating White Castle on his birthday when he was five years old with his father. Peter moved a few times in New York, but no matter where he went, he kept the tradition of visiting White Castle on his birthday going.”

Bevilacqua had an unrelenting love for White Castle and visited the Castle in Nanuet four to five times a week before his passing. He was represented by Lombardi at the induction ceremony to accept the honor.

“White Castle has a bold following of Cravers around the world and it’s amazing to hear the funny, creative and heartwarming stories that illustrate how our sliders have impacted their lives,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “The Cravers Hall of Fame is our way of showing our gratitude for the loyal and dedicated fans who have made our brand what it is today. It celebrates their memorable moments and the amazing ways that White Castle has become a part of their stories.”

White Castle launched the Cravers Hall of Fame in 2001 to celebrate and honor its most loyal fans. The judges evaluate submissions based on brand loyalty, creative presentation, originality and magnitude of the Crave. Nearly 250 White Castle fans have received this distinguished award since 2001. In 2002, White Castle added the “Craver in Extremis” category to recognize public figures, celebrities and pop icons; including Alice Cooper, Kal Penn and John Cho, Telfar Clemens, Anthony “Spice” Adams and the late Stan Lee, who have all publicly shown their love of White Castle.

