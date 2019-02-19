ROCKLAND PSYCHIATRIC CENTER PATIENT CONVICTED OF MANSLAUGHTER

Acting Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece on Tuesday announced that Alias Stone aka “Billy Pugh” (DOB 07/01/64) of 140 Old Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, New York has been convicted by a jury of one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B felony, in connection with the death of a fellow patient at the Rockland Psychiatric Center.

District Attorney Gilleece said, “The victim in this case was killed in a violent attack. The defendant unleashed a rage-filled assault on a fellow patient, aggressively kicking and punching him, long after he fell incapacatated. As a result of this horrific crime, the defendant will be incarcerated for a long time.”

On July 31, 2017, at approxamately 5 p.m, Stone violently attacked fellow Rockland Psychiatric Center patient Ronald Randolph.

The defendant punched and stomped on the victim’s head numerous times, as he lay unconscious and defenseless. Stone was eventually restrained by Rockland Psychiatric Center employees and removed from the room, but not before breaking free and further attacking Stone.

The victim died from his injuries on August 14, 2017. Sentencing will be on May 14, 2019. Stone faces a maximum of 25 years in state prison.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Dugandzic prosecuted the case.