OMBUDSMAN ALERT: TWO NATIONWIDE CONSUMER GROUPS BACK OMBUDSMAN’S EFFORTS TO TIGHTEN THE DWI BLOOD ALCOHOL LIMIT IN NEW YORK STATE FROM .08 TO .05%.

Reacting to last week’s OMBUDSMAN ALERT article entitled “WILL NEW YORK BE THE SECOND STATE IN THE NATION TO TIGHTEN THE DWI BLOOD ALCOHOL LIMIT FROM .08 TO .05%”, both the ‘ADVOCATES FOR HIGHWAY AND AUTO SAFETY” and “MOTHERS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING” issued the following statements for publication in the Rockland County Times:

ADVOCATES FOR HIGHWAY AND AUTO SAFETY

“Dr. Alpert:

Thank you for authoring the article on lifesaving .05% BAC laws that recently ran in the Rockland Times. We appreciate your advocacy to improve road safety in New York. We have reached out to Rep. Ortiz’s office to offer our support on A3208. Advocates is a staunch supporter of .05% BAC policy and we were fortunate to work closely with the sponsors of the successful effort in Utah. In case you have not already seen it, i wanted to make sure you are aware of a recent news article on Utah’s .05% BAC law. According to a Salt Lake City Tribune article, alcohol impaired driving fatalities dropped sharply in Utah last year and credit the law for the decrease. Please include Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety as a supporter in your follow-up article”

MOTHERS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING(MADD)

“MADD fought hard to pass a nationwide .08 BAC law that saved thousands of lives. We look forward to seeing the impact of the new law in Utah has on reducing drunk driving deaths…..We want everyone to know that research shows a statistically significant crash risk(reduction) at the .05 BAC. The safest option is to always plan ahead for a non-drinking driver….taxi, rideshare, bus, public transportation, a non-drinking friend or family member….every time plans include alcohol.”

OMBUDSMAN ALERT is most pleased that the above two leaders in fighting the problems of DRUNK DRIVING in the United States have joined our cause in making New York the very next state to adopt these tougher standards.