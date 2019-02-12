Sloatsburgh woman arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. more than twice the legal limit on the Thruway

Woodbury, NY – On February 10, 2019 at approximately 2:59 a.m., State Police responded to the Woodbury exit on I-87 for a report of a patron who had insufficient funds to pay the Thruway toll. Police say the driver, Alicia E. Snyder, 52, of Sloatsburgh, NY, was found to be intoxicated. She was transported to SP Newburgh where her blood alcohol content was determined to be .21%. Snyder was subsequently charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and released to a sober third party with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Woodbury Court on March 6, 2019 at 5 p.m.