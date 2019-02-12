Haverstraw PD make car larceny arrest

Haverstraw PD announced Monday morning that an arrest was made following a string of car larcenies Sunday evening in the Rosman Road/Gleason Dr area. Police said, “We have arrested a male subject in connection to this incident. If anyone has additional video surveillance of an individual in their driveway from last evening, please send us a message or email the video to TIPS@HaverstrawPolice.org.”

Police stressed the importance of locking vehicle doors and not leaving valuables in your vehicle. Citizens can call police with tips on possible crime at 845-354-1500.