Village of Airmont Settles $2.25 Million Fine for $100

BY DYLAN SKRILOFF

An Airmont shul was issued a $2.25 million summons over alleged parking infractions, only to later settle the ticket for a mere $100, the Rockland County Times has learned.

According to the public documents obtained by the Rockland County Times, the Congregation of Echo Ridge, which is run by village resident Rabbi Eliezer Halberstam, received 450 separate $5,000 fines for allowing cars to park on its lawn. The summonses accounted for three different violatoins with a maximum penalty of $5,000 each for a total of 150 days beginning in October 2017.

In the end, the village agreed to settle the ticket for a mere $100.

When reached for comment Rabbi Halberstam said he had initially gained approval to expand his shul’s property and parking lot space in August 2016. When an opportunity arose to buy the neighboring property Halberstam took it and submitted a new plan. This time village code enforcers began to resist his efforts, leaving his congregation in limbo on issues such as parking.

Halberstam said he allowed congregants to park on the lawn, which he believed to be a common practice in the area. He said he was shocked when he received the $2.25 million fine, as well as drained by the time spent before village officials and in court.

“I’ve been before the board practically since I got here [six years ago]. The process has been extremely hard and extremely expensive. I’ve tried to abide by codes try to do the right thing safety-wise. The village has been doing everything possible delay,” said Halberstam, adding that he had received no prior code summonses prior to the parking controversy.