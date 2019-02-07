Town Awards Pride of Clarkstown Awards on February 5th Awards Showcase Best in Business

TOWN OF CLARKSTOWN PRESS RELEASE

Supervisor George Hoehmann and the Town Board will award the 2018 Pride of Clarkstown Awards on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Town Board Meeting scheduled for 7:00 pm at Clarkstown Town Hall, 10 Maple Avenue, New City.

The Pride of Clarkstown Awards program was created to recognize outstanding commercial properties, nominated by individuals and civic organizations throughout the Town which make significant investments in their properties, upgrading not only the look of their business, but also the community as a whole. This is the 13th annual Pride of Clarkstown ceremony in which the winners will receive an attractive award to display at their place of business.

This program, as well as the Pride of Clarkstown Committee, was established in 2006 under the leadership of the late Clarkstown Councilman Ralph Mandia. The committee, comprised of volunteers, accepts and makes nominations, separates them by various categories, and after careful consideration, selects the winners.

“The Pride of Clarkstown initiative is a wonderful program designed to recognize property owners who have gone the extra mile to make sure their property is an example for others,” said Supervisor Hoehmann. “By recognizing these businesses, it is our hope that others follow their example and help to beautify our community. I congratulate the winners and thank them for their efforts.”

The Pride of Clarkstown awards serves as an incentive to business owners to take that extra step to make their property look beautiful. The goal is that these voluntary, and often costly efforts, would prompt other business owners to do the same. Since its inception businesses are continuing to beautify their establishments at their own expense and creating a sense of civic pride throughout the Town.

“Thank you to the committee for their efforts over the year. When I was a Councilmember I had the pleasure to serve as the Town Board liaison and I gratefully recognize the extraordinary volunteer participation they offer,” said Supervisor Hoehmann.

A list of committee members and winners follows.

Pride of Clarkstown Committee Members

Councilman Donald Franchino, Town Board Liaison

Scott Milich, Chairman

David Kaminski

Irene Ryan

Donald Ritch

Shirley Washington

Paula Tobin, Secretary

Pride of Clarkstown 2018 Winners

Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland

Small Business

Bardonia Four Corners Shopping Center

Shopping Center

J&L Auto & Tire Center

Community Favorites

The Greater Nanuet Chamber of Commerce and Mr. Landscape

Adopt-a-Spot

Community Project

New City Plaza

Professional Office

St. Francis of Assisi Church

Non-Profit

Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet

Retail

Dog Rock Resorts

Service Business

New 304 Diner

Food/Hospitality