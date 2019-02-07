Pothole Patching Plan Announced

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

COUNTY PRESS RELEASE

Photos courtesy of Rockland County Highway Department

County Executive Ed Day and Highway Superintendent Charles “Skip” Vezzetti announced a coordinated effort among the County, State and Rockland’s Towns to tackle potholes during this temporary winter warm up.

“Though the roads in Rockland are overseen by many different municipalities and entities we are united in tackling the rough roads of the County while we can,” said County Executive Ed Day. “I drive these roads every day just like all of you and the condition of some of them is rough to say the least. I’m happy to report that the State is taking this issue seriously and bringing additional resources here to Rockland.”

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has brought their spray pothole patching machine and has multiple crews working throughout Rockland to fill and patch State roadways. Of top priority are two sections of Route 9W; between Nyack and Valley Cottage and the southernmost section leading to the New Jersey border.

To report potholes on the state’s highway systems, including the Thruway call the NYSDOT toll-free hot line at 1-800-POTHOLE (1-800-768-4653).

To report potholes on Rockland County Highway Department maintained roads call 845-638-5060, email highway@co.rockland.ny.us or file a Request for Service at http://rocklandgov.com/departments/highway/request-for-service/

Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said, “our Highway Department, under Superintendent Brinn, has multiple crews out now performing both cold and hot patches on potholes within the Town of Ramapo. This work will continue every day, weather permitting.” To report potholes on Town of Ramapo maintained roads call 845-357-0903, email townoframapohighway@ramapo-ny.gov or tweet @Ramapo_Pothole https://twitter.com/Ramapo_Pothole

Haverstraw Supervisor Howard Phillips said, “our roads are in some of the worst condition they have been in and even intermediate repairs would be very helpful at the current time.” To report potholes on Town of Haverstraw maintained roads call (845) 429-9126 or email highway@townofhaverstraw.org