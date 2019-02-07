Hometown Happenings: Recognizing Businesses who Share Pride in Clarkstown

By Supervisor George Hoehmann

For the past 13 years, the Town has been awarding local businesses with the “Pride of Clarkstown” Award. The awards have been given to those businesses that have invested in beautifying their commercial properties throughout Clarkstown. The Pride of Clarkstown initiative is a program designed to recognize business owners of all types and sizes who have gone the extra mile to improve their property and hopefully to set an example for other businesses. In recognizing these businesses, it is our hope that others will follow suit by pitching in to enhance the broader look of our communities.

In 2006, the late Councilman Ralph Mandia, an old friend and mentor of mine, was inspired to create a committee of volunteers that would choose among a variety of commercial properties and recognize the aesthetic value they contributed to a given community. His idea was to complement efforts being made by the Town to revitalize each of the hamlet centers, as well as highlighting the good work other organizations were engaged in, like “Keep Rockland Beautiful.” While I was a Councilmember, I had the pleasure to serve as the Town Board liaison to the committee for many years.

The program has been a tremendous success. Year after year we see businesses–new and established–taking pride in their properties and investing in landscaping enhancements, new facades, eye-catching signage, inviting walkways and more. The businesses who have vied for (and won) the Pride of Clarkstown Award have contributed greatly to making our downtowns and shopping corridors more attractive.

Investing in the appearance of a business establishment is not only a great way to attract more customers; it also contributes to and fosters a sense of civic pride throughout the Town.

As we look to expand economic development, this program remains just as important as when it started 13 years ago. We will continue to partner with our businesses to keep Clarkstown a great place to live and do business.

I want to thank the Pride of Clarkstown committee for their participation and focus throughout the year.

Congratulations to the 2018 winners.

Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland: Small Business

Bardonia Four Corners Shopping Center: Shopping Center

J&L Auto & Tire Center: Community Favorites

The Greater Nanuet Chamber of Commerce and Mr. Landscape Adopt-a-Spot: Community Project

New City Plaza: Professional Office

St. Francis of Assisi Church: Non-Profit

Mercedes-Benz of Nanuet: Retail

Dog Rock Resorts: Service Business

New 304 Diner: Food/Hospitality