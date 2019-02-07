2019 Buffalo Soldiers Award Presented

New City, NY – County Executive Ed Day and Director Susan Branam of Rockland’s Veterans Service Agency presented the 2019 Buffalo Soldiers Award to local veteran Lewis Green during a special ceremony on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Other local elected officials also attended the ceremony. The Buffalo Soldiers Award is presented annually to an outstanding African-American veteran who resides in Rockland County. A “Buffalo Soldier” is the nickname first given to members of African-American cavalry regiments of the U.S. Army who served in the western United States from 1867 to 1896, noted for their courage and discipline.

“The freedoms we enjoy today would not be possible without the bravery of men and women who served our nation like Lewis,” said County Executive Day. “He embodies the American spirit and dedication to service. His commitment to his family and church and his spirit of volunteerism are a true testament to his character.”

Lewis Green was born and raised in Rowland, North Carolina, before moving to Spring Valley in 1964. He was drafted into the US Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam. During his time in Vietnam, he earned several commendations:

Certificate for Distinguished Service in the US Armed Forces.

Vietnam Service Medal.

Distinguished Service Medal.

Victory Medal.

Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Mr. Green returned home in 1968 and attended Mercy College where he earned a degree in Business Administration before later joining the St. Charles AME Zion Church in Sparkill where he is well-known and received numerous awards and certificates for his work as a Youth Director and Christian Educator.

Mr. Green’s contributions stretch far beyond Rockland County. After Hurricane Katrina, he traveled to New Orleans to help flood victims rebuild their homes. He’s spent years volunteering at the Bowery Mission in NYC feeding the homeless. In 2015, he raised $2,000 to help families affected by Hurricane Matthew’s flooding in North Carolina. Even traveling there during the week of Thanksgiving to help serve food to families at a church in the area.

As part of the ceremony Grady Anderson, President and co-founder of Rockland County Buffalo Soldiers Awardees, presented a brief history of the Buffalo Soldiers. Pastor Brandon McLauchlin of the St. Charles AME Zion Church gave the invocation.

Lewis is the father of two lovely daughters, Tanya and Danielle. He also has two grandchildren and one great grandchild. He currently resides in Stony Point.

“Lewis Green is committed to improving the well-being of all people, and it is my pleasure to be able to recognize how he served his nation at home and abroad. We thank Lewis for his bravery and his continued service to our residents. We are proud to list your name among the proud African-American men and women who have been named to the Rockland County Buffalo Soldiers since 1993,” concluded County Executive Ed Day.