Ex-Cop, Fire Lt. Among Those Nabbed in Takedown of Coke & Fentanyl Ring

Spring Valley Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s office and the Town of Wallkill Police Depart- ment was charged with conspiracy and is alleged to have participated in the conspiracy to sell cocaine.

On December 31, 2018, Kenneth Nunez, 39, of Spring Valley, was arrested and charged with criminal posses- sion of a controlled substance. A subsequent felony com- plaint charges him with conspiracy and it alleges that this cocaine had been given to him by Marquis Gamble to deliver to Paul Smith.

Garry Michel, 48, of the Town of Wallkill, has been charged with crimes including operating as a major traf- ficker and is alleged to have been a “profiteer” in the conspiracy to sell narcotic pills, which were marketed to buyers as containing oxycodone, but which contained fentanyl. The pills were colored, stamped, and marked to appear to be oxycodone pills. He was additionally charged with conspiracy.

The other arrested and charged with conspiracy in con- nection with the conspiracy to possess and sell cocaine include:

Joel Gamble, 44, Cuddebackville Samuel Marino, 30, Campbell Hall Arthur Mays, 30, Middletown George Thomas, 61, Bloomingburg David Lebel, 55 Middletown

Those arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess and sell pills containing narcotics include:

Jennifer Peterson, 46, Chester Vincenz Ferrante, 35, New Windsor Shawn Daniels, 52, Monroe Salvatore Distefano, 36, Westtown Melissa Delrosso, 35, Middletown Raymond Chong, 49, Middletown Tara Schoonmaker, 48, Wurstboro Crystal Crozier, 36, Middletown Donald Johnston, 46, Middletown Anthony Fields, 44, Middletown Desmon Pierson, 36, Middletown Dominick Guardino, 55, Middletown

Additionally, Sunshine Wall, age 40, of Cuddeback- ville, was charged with criminal possession of a con- trolled substance and Nicholas Ciccone, 47, of Port Jer- vis was charged with criminal impersonation and being a parole absconder.

The New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office are requesting the public’s as- sistance in locating the following individuals:

Charles Kavanaugh, 31, Newburgh Gary Caldwell, 33, Wappingers Justin Antonia, 27, Slate Hill Andrew Bendig, 23, Middletown

Republished from the Daily Voice Mug shots from NY State Police