What is HESI A2 and Why So Popular?

HESI stands for Health Education Systems Incorporated. It is a series of exams used in various schools to evaluate the competencies of the candidates in course and content in a variety of health science disciplines. It is a computer-administered exam and commonly used by nursing schools for different purposes.

HESI A2 Nursing Admission Assessment Exam is an exam required to take the admission in nursing programs and it also is known as Evolve Reach Admission Assessment. The HESI A2 is available around the year and can be taken from LCSC Testing Centers.

HESI 2 is a multiple – choice test with five scored exam topics and one unscored personality assessment. A student can schedule the appointment to meet the deadlines of the application for the respective program.

Exam Details of HESI A2

The total time allocated for this exam is 5 Hours

The seven different sections from different subject areas are:

Reading Comprehension-55 items – To make logical references, to identify the main idea, to find the meaning of words from the texts, passage comprehension.

Vocabulary and General Knowledge-55 items – It covers vocabulary that is used in the healthcare field and the general knowledge.

Grammar-55 items – basic grammar, terms and their usage in grammar, common grammatical errors, and parts of speech.

Basic Math – 55 items. – This covers basic addition, subtraction, multiplication, decimal, fractions, ratio and proportion, measurements and general math facts.

Chemistry- 30 items- chemical reactions and equations, the atomic structure, the periodic table, chemical bonding, nuclear chemistry.

Biology- 30 items – It covers biology basics, cellular respiration and photosynthesis, biological molecules, water, cells, and metabolism.

Anatomy and Physiology – 30 items. This includes general terminology and anatomical structures and systems.

Learning styles – 14 items – preferred learning styles

Personality – 15 items – personality that relates to preferred learning styles.

There are a total of ten sub-tests; two of them are not counted in your final score: Personality and learning style.

Calculators are not allowed during the exam but the computer program which is there for the exam has a basic calculator.

Score requirement of different school varies but most of the school requires at least 75% score.

The fees for this test vary $40-$90 and it is different for the schools.

Tips to prepare HESI A2 Exam

Though there are plenty of tips to be followed to prepare for the HESI A2 Exam some of the basic tips are:

Learn Techniques for better performance

To achieve your goal and to give your cent percent in the HESI A2 test, you need to prepare with proper planning and techniques. Without proper techniques, it won’t help you much. So, if you have decided to give HESI A2 test, start preparing with a study plan.

Prepare with quality study materials

The best quality study materials will help you to understand more about the actual exam and it also contains good contents that will make you understand the status of your preparation. You can purchase a study guide, practice exams, and video review courses from official Elsevier HESI Admission Assessment Exam Review.

Take rest and reduce anxiety

Your mind needs rest before the exam. If you want to perform better in the exam, take proper rest night before the exam and try to eat healthy before the exam. Researchers have proven the relation between sleep and cognition. So, take proper rest to avoid any mistake in the examination hall due to restlessness or fatigue.

Take Practice Tests

There is a number of well-known practice tests are available for HESI A2 Prep. You can take these practice tests to know about your weak areas and you can improve on that. Practice tests are designed to help you in your preparation and to know about the actual exam.

Carefully read the questions before giving a response

When you are taking HESI A2 Exam, make sure to read all the questions carefully and then give a response if you are confident about it. Sometimes test-takers designs distracting questions, so at that time you have to be more careful to analyze the answer and give the right response.

Manage your time effectively

Time-management is very critical during the exam. It is always better to start managing your time since you have started the practice for the actual exam. It will help you to manage the time in the HESI Exam effectively. Always try to attempt the questions you are confident about and then go for the other questions; it will save your precious time in the examination hall.

Why is HESI A2 Exam so popular?

HESI A2 Exam is used to evaluate the candidates who want to enter the RN, LPN and Dental Hygiene Programs, and LPN to RN Bridge. Through this exam, the assessment of academic knowledge of a candidate is examined.

To get admission in different nursing schools and colleges, the candidate has to pass the HESI exam and at least should have a composite of a 70 to 90.

After taking this exam and getting a good score indicates that how a candidate is going to perform in the NCLEX examinations.

This exam will help the candidates to recognize their weakness in their nursing programs and they can improve to achieve their goal of being successful nurses.

The intent of this exam is to know how a candidate will perform in their curriculum in nursing schools and colleges.

Successful completion of HESI A2 Exam helps the candidate to make their career in nursing. Also, they will get prepared for NCLEX Examinations.

Through HESI A2 Exam, candidates will get familiar with the types of questions they will be asked by the time they sit for licensing exam.

Conclusion

Those who dream to make their career in nursing and want to get a good score in HESI A2 Exam will have to prepare for the exam in the right direction and with the intention to clear it with an excellent score. Go on practicing a lot and make your dream a reality. All the very best!