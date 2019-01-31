Winter Happenings in the Town of Ramapo

By: Supervisor Michael B. Specht

We have lots of fun and enjoyable activities planned for residents of all ages in the Town of Ramapo this winter season.

Our popular two-day winter mini-camp, for children in grades K – 5, will be open on Tuesday, February 19, and Wednesday, February 20, from 11:00 AM – 3:-00 PM. Children will play a variety of sports and games and participate in an arts and crafts project.

Each year, the Town of Ramapo hosts a film festival for our seniors at the Town of Ramapo Senior Citizen’s Center on Route 202 in Suffern. Coming to watch a movie with other residents is a great way to relax, meet new people and build friendships. Popcorn, coffee and tea is served for all attendees.

We have eleven exciting movies coming up in the months ahead. On Friday, February 22nd, “The First Man,” will be shown at 11:00 AM.

On Saturday, February 23, our annual Winter Blast Carnival will be held at the JTS Community Center on Torne Hill Road in Hillburn. The event will run from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. It is a free and fun family event. Join the Town of Ramapo and the Rockland Boulders for a player meet and greet, bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, slide, arts and crafts, giveaways and music!

Should you have any questions about our Town of Ramapo winter programs, please call my office at 845-357-5100 ext. 204. We will be delighted to direct you to the right department.

We look forward to greeting you at the next Town of Ramapo Winter Happening!