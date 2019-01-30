Stony Point Arrests 1/31/19

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Kayla Taylor, age 18, of Haverstraw NY, was arrested on January 25, 2019 for criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree, and Rolando Garcia, age 24, of Haverstraw, NY, was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana. An officer responded to Budget Motor Inn for an activation of a fire alarm in room 118. Upon the Officer’s arrival on scene, two inhabitants were exiting room 118 and proceeding into their vehicle. There was a strong odor of Marihuana coming from the vacated room and in the subject’s vehicle, along with Marihuana in plain view in one of the subject’s hand. Subsequent investigation, 58 grams of Marihuana were found in the subject’s vehicle. Both of the Defendant’s were arrested. One was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana 4th, and the other was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana. Both were released with appearance tickets returnable to Stony Point Justice Court on February 21, 2019.

POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT & AUO

Brian Stanislas, age 31, of Spring Valley, NY, was arrested for possession of a forged instrument in the first degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. On January 26, 2019, while on patrol an Officer observed the Defendant exiting the Budget Motor Inn operating a vehicle with excessive tints, driver’s view obstructed and use of a portable electronic device. After a traffic stop of the vehicle on South Liberty Drive, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle’s license was suspended. The Defendant was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd. Upon arrest, the Defendant was found to possess two 100 dollar bills which were counterfeit, which led to the Defendant also being charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st. The Defendant was processed and arraigned. He was released after posting $1,000 bail and given a court date of February 7, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Assunta Guglielmo, age 47, of Pelham, NY, was arrested on January 27, 2019 on an executed bench warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, as well as other vehicle and traffic law charges. On January 27, 2019, the defendant was turned over by New York State Police on an active Bench Warrant out of Stony Point Justice Court for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The Defendant was arraigned, released on $250 bail, and issued an appearance ticket returnable to Stony Point Justice Court on February 5, 2019.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA & HARASSMENT

Paul W. Bennet, age 21, of Tomkins Cove, NY, was arrested on January 22, 2019 at 9:47 p.m. for the charges for criminal mischief in the fourth degree (x2), criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree, and harassment in the second degree. Officers responded to a home on Walter Drive for a report of a disorderly subject. Investigation found that the Defendant got into an altercation with a female, during which the Defendant damaged property belonging to the victim and threw the victim to the ground. The Defendant was also found to be in possession of approximately 45 grams of Marihuana. The Defendant was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief 4th, Criminal Possession Marihuana 5th, and Harassment 2nd. He was released on his own recognizance with a return date to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on February 19, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.