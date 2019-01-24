South Orangetown Welcomes Malala

Ms. Yousafzai spoke to students in grades 5-8 and members of Tappan Zee High School’s Social Justice Club about her life, her advocacy for girls’ education and her new book, We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World. “Education is about more than reading and writing,” Ms. Yousafzai told South Orangetown students. “It’s about empowerment and reaching your full potential.”

In preparation for the visit, students were invited to submit questions to be asked during one of two moderated conversations. Among them: What made you realize that it was you who had to stand up for change? How can children like us make an impact on the world? At the close of the event, Ms. Yousafzai was presented with two pieces of student artwork.

“It was a great honor and privilege to have Malala Yousafzai, one of the world’s most prominent figures, visit with our students to talk about her advocacy and to share her new book,” said Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Brian Culot. “Malala’s visit means so much to our school community and reminds us that everyone has a voice and can make a difference in the world.”

Caption for Social Justice Club.jpg: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai discussed career aspirations with the officers of Tappan Zee High School’s Social Justice Club during her January 9 visit to South Orangetown Middle School. From left: Club Treasurer Erini Kallivokas, President Sarah Cunningham, Ms. Yousafzai, Vice President Lucy Barsanti and Secretary Hannah Ahn.

Caption for Conversation.jpg: Ms. Yousafzai spoke with South Orangetown Middle School Library Media Specialist Kimberlee Landgraff in one of two moderated conversations which included questions submitted by students.