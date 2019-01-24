Rockland Youth Orchestra is excited to announce its season 10 concert!

The performance will take place at Nyack High School on 360 Christian Herald Road in Nyack, New York (Zip Code 10960) on Wednesday January 30th at 7:00 PM. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will take place at Nyack High School on Thursday January 31st at 7:00 PM. Admission to the program is free.

Rockland Youth Orchestra features RYO Appassionata and RYO Con Fuoco. RYO Appassionata will be performing American Landscape by Soon Hee Newbold, Antique Echoes by Deborah Baker Monday, Aubade from Le Cid by Jules Massenet (arranged by Sandra Dackow), and the Finale from the Symphony # 5 by Ludwig van Beethoven (arranged by Richard Meyer).

RYO Con Fuoco will be performing the Prelude from the Holberg Suite by Edvard Grieg, the Theme from the Symphony # 1 – Movement 3 by Gustav Mahler (arranged by Brad Pfeil), Boisterous Bouree and Playful Pizzicato from the Simple Symphony by Benjamin Britten, and Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Richard Meyer.

Rockland Youth Orchestra, or RYO, consists of students who play violin, viola, cello, or bass. Students who receive scores of 24 and higher on New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) level III & IV solos are strongly encouraged to join RYO Appassionata. Students who receive scores of 96 and higher on NYSSMA level V & VI solos are strongly encouraged to join RYO Con Fuoco.

Rockland Youth Orchestra is registered as a 501 (c) (3) Non-Profit Organization with New York State. Rockland Youth Orchestra is also recognized as a 509 (a) (2) Public Charity with the Internal Revenue Service.

The New Associate Director for Rockland Youth Orchestra (RYO) is Mr. Matt Lucero, K-12 Music Coordinator of the Nyack Public Schools. The Co-Directors for RYO are Mr. Alex Fung of the Nanuet Union Free School District, and Dr. Matthew Rotjan of the Scarsdale Public Schools.

For more information, please contact Executive Director Alexander Marrero at (845) 270-5480, or via e-mail at rocklandyouthorchestra@gmail.com, or through the web site at http://rocklandyouthorchestra.weebly.com