Peace Poster Contest Winner & Robert J Uplinger Award Recipient

At the last Ramapo Lions Meeting Lion President John Twohie, PDG Lion and Peace Poster Chairwoman Maybelle Twohie and DG Lion Ellen Purcigliotti presented the Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest Winner Dallanara Santana of Kakiat School with a check for $100 from District 20R1 and $50 from the Ramapo Lions. Dallanara Santana was joined by her Art Teacher Eileen Manion and Jennifer Wilmoth who is the Principal at Kakiat School. Also at the meeting the Ramapo Lions Club members presented Lion Anisio Correia with the Robert J. Uplinger Award. He was joined by his wife Lion Agnes Correia. The Ramapo Lions Club would like to congratulate Dallanara and Anisio on their accomplishments.