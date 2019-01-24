Arrest of Assault

On January 16, 2019 the Spring Valley Police Department responded to 2 Dutch Lane for a report of a man who had been slashed in his face. Upon arrival the officers found and immediately started rendering aid to a victim with a facial wound that started from his temple and ended past his lip, which would eventually require more than 30 stitches to close.

It appears that this was the result of a “road rage” incident that escalated into the pedestrian victim being slashed with a razor by the suspect who was an occupant of a vehicle. Police were able to obtain a description of the suspect and the vehicle that he fled in.

A short time later the Clarkstown Police pulled over a vehicle matching this description, while it was travelling on Red Hill Rd. in New City. It soon became apparent that this was actually the car and the suspect involved in the slashing incident.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Marcus Jackson, age 24 of Spring Valley. He was charged with Assault in the first degree and is currently being held for arraignment.