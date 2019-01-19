TWO RAMAPO POLICE OFFICERS RETIRE

Ramapo PD announced the retirements of police officer Danny Murphy (l) and John Polchinski (r) recently. PO Murphy began his law enforcement career in December of 1997 with the NYPD. He served in the 23 Precinct in Manhattan. He was appointed to Ramapo PD in February of 2004. He served in the Town of Ramapo Police Department’s Patrol Division until his retirement. PO Murphy was recognized several times throughout his career for excellent police service, including saving the life of a 1-year-old child, weapons and burglary in progress arrests. PO Polchinski began his law enforcement career in August of 1998 with the NYPD.

He served various roles with the NYPD. He served undercover assignments with Narcotics and Vice. He was a Detective in Manhattan North Vice out of the 25 Pct. He was appointed to Ramapo PD in March of 2007. He served in the Town of Ramapo Police Department’s Patrol Division until his retirement. PO Polchinski was recognized several times throughout his career for excellent police service, including robbery, burglary and gun arrests.