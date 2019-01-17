OMBUDSMAN ALERT: 2019 TAPPAN ZEE BATTLE PLAN TO RETURN OUR BRIDGE’S NAME!!

BY DR. LOUIS ALPERT

Ombudsman

Dr. Monroe Mann, leader of our battle, received the approval for the GOOGLE GRANT PROGRAM to increase the existing number of 113,211 petition signatures backing our fight to officially restore the Tappan Zee name to our iconic bridge. When we get 200,000 signatures, Ombudsman will immediately inform our readers! I now quote directly from from Dr. Mann’s recently released statement to Ombudsman Alert, as follows:



CHANGE THE LAWS:

“We are starting a new drive to change the laws both in NY and federally, that landmarks can’t be named after politicians and only after individuals, if they’ve been dead for 50 years. We are working on the precise specifics of the laws we want changed, and once decided, will be proposed.”

OTHER PETITIONS:

“We are beginning to promote petitions to return the name of the Triboro and other NY landmarks (as well as) to help keep the Tappan Zee name alive.”

Finally, “We will be starting a new fundraiser soon to raise money for a full-page ad or billboard. Our goal is to raise enough money so that each year, on the anniversary of Cuomo driving over (‘his’) bridge, we can post an ad that says ‘It’s STILL the Tappan Zee’

Ombudsman Alert will continue to update readers on all of Dr. Mann’s efforts and the progress made in this venture to restore the roots, history and traditions of the Hudson Valley, please address all comments and questions to: editor@rocklandcountytimes.com