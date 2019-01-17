Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Welcomes Tara Cullen and George Kreis as New Board of Directors Members

The Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Board of Directors announced this week that Tara Cullen and George Kreis have joined the Board for the 2019 term.

The Board of Directors works with the leadership team at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), and community leaders to build a culture of philanthropy that supports the hospital’s ongoing investments in healthcare in Rockland and Orange counties and surrounding communities. Advances include the expansion and enhancement of facilities, talent, equipment, technology, programs and services.

“Community support helps Good Samaritan Hospital further invest in ongoing advances in care for people in the region,” said Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Chair Harold Peterson. “It’s just great that Tara and George have come on board; they are a perfect fit for our team.”

Cullen is Director, Client Solutions at Envision Physician Services, where she develops strategies and solutions to enhance emergency department performance for numerous hospitals. She lives in Bardonia with her husband, Peter, and their children Jillian and Raymond. Kreis is Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development at Active International. He manages operations within Active’s new business and lead generation teams, and structures customized solutions for new clients. Kreis lives in West Nyack with his wife, Kimberly, and their son Carter.

“I am excited to roll up my sleeves and work with my colleagues on the Board of Directors. The Foundation plays a vital role in helping everyone who relies on Good Samaritan Hospital have continued access to leading-edge care,” said Cullen.