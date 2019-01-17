Assemblywoman Jaffee to Present $125,000 to Elmwood Playhouse

Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee will present a check for $125,000.00 in NYS Capital Funding to Elmwood Community Playhouse Vice President Lisa Spielman, on January 18, 2019, prior to the 8 p.m. opening night performance of “Disgraced.”

“Disgraced,” a Pulitzer Prize winning drama written by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Omar Kozarsky, continues Elmwood’s commitment to presenting works that embrace racial, ethnic and cultural diversity.

The funding helped Elmwood to enhance its facilities with a more welcoming lobby and hospitality, improved accessibility, more comfortable seating and added rehearsal space and will help Elmwood extend that growth into the future.

Who: Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee, Elmwood Playhouse President Steve Taylor, Elmwood Vice President and Fundraising Chair Lisa Spielman, Omar Kozarsky, director of “Disgraced.”

When, Where: The brief presentation will begin at p.m. on January 18, 2019 just prior to the opening performance of Disgraced at Elmwood Playhouse, 10 Park Street, Nyack, NY 10960.

Disgraced runs January 18 through February 9, 2019., For reservations, information or directions, call the Box Office at 845-353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com.